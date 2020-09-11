The bail pleas of all six people, including Riya Chakraborty, have been rejected by the court in the drug chat case. Riya Chakraborty is now in judicial custody for 14 days, so she will have to remain in Byculla Jail. Those arrested by the NCB in the drugs case include Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Deepesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit.Riya is accused of providing drugs, paying money for drugs, having direct relations with Sushant with peddlers, giving instructions to Shouvik, Samuel, Dipesh for drugs. The bail plea of ​​all the accused did not materialize.

Rhea Chakraborty news: Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary told Riya, ‘Bengali Brahmin, election issue made for Congress

Lawyer said Riya’s life is in danger

Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde said Riya’s bail was filed in the court on Wednesday. He told the court that Riya’s life was in danger. The court did not even accept his plea.

All six bail pleas rejected by the court

Satish Manashinde said that six bail petitions were filed in the court. The court rejected all. He said that the details of the court’s order have not come at the moment, so the real reason for rejecting the bail has not yet been revealed. However, there are some points on the basis of which the bail of Riya and others has been rejected.

Riya Chakraborty told the court – 80% of Bollywood celebrities take drugs

Fear of big drugs syndicate

The court said on behalf of NCB that the drug connection case of Riya Chakraborty and others could be bigger. NCB thinks it may be a syndicate of major drugs. Since this angle is under investigation, Riya should not be granted bail right now.

Rhea Chakraborty will have to remain in jail, no bail to all 6 accused including Shauviq in drugs case

NCB said Section 29A remains to be implemented

At the same time, NCB also told the court that after investigation, Section 29A is yet to be imposed on Riya Chakraborty and others. Investigation is also going on, this is also believed to be the reason behind the court’s dismissal of bail. Right now Riya’s lawyer and her father have said that they will file a petition for bail in the High Court after reading the detail order.