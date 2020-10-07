Rhea Chakraborty arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has been granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court. NCB will release Riya from jail after getting a court copy. Many Bollywood celebs have expressed happiness after Riya getting bail and are welcoming the court verdict. Many celebs including Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and Hansal Mehta have expressed their happiness on Twitter.

Sharing a bail news report by actress Taapsee Pannu Riya wrote on Twitter, “Hope her (Riya Chakraborty) time in jail has been the victim of many people who have given their personal / professional in the name of justice for Sushant Completed the agenda. Life is unsuccessful, but at least it is not over yet. “

See Taapsee Pannu’s tweet here-

Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal / professional agendas.Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her.

Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet. https://t.co/TGnbRZSL83 – taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 7, 2020

At the same time, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tweeted and expressed happiness on Riya’s bail and took a dig at the media. He tweeted and wrote, “Will any anchor apologize for pushing Riya Chakraborty and her family into hell? Don’t think so. But just watch them shift goalposts now .. They are famous for it.”

Any shrill anchors apologizing for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that. https://t.co/4VGkKNn1GR – Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 7, 2020

Hansal Mehta’s tweet

Also, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter, “Now contest the real issues, for the people and elected by the people. Don’t take advantage of the altar of a girl’s life, the peace of a family and the tragedy. People. Serve. Not your vested interests. ” Actress Richa Chadha retweeted a tweet by Hansal Mehta.

Now go fight elections on real issues, for the people and get elected by the people. Don’t fight them at the altar of a girl’s life, a family’s peace and by exploiting tragedy. Serve the people. Not your vested interests. – Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 7, 2020

Anubhav Sinha’s tweet

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also expressed happiness over Riya’s Chakravarti. He wrote on Twitter, “Finaly !!! He got bail.” Riya Chakraborty has also written with the hashtag.

Finally !!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY – Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 7, 2020

