NIS America has released a new trailer for Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicleswhich will arrive in Europe next September 1st. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, is entirely dedicated to Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdomone of two episodes included in this collection.

The third chapter is a little different from the previous ones as it will be divided into six stories dedicated to as many protagonists of Marl Kingdom. So the title works from both prequels and sequels for the other episodes of the franchise, as the stories told within it take place both before and after the events seen in the first two chapters.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles will be available on Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch And pc. Good vision!

In Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom, a series of fascinating chapters close the stories of Rhapsody and its characters. Experience the events that happen before, during and after previous titles Rhapsody, including a heartwarming conclusion dedicated to Cornet's mother, Cherie. The revamped and improved combat system features character combo attacks and the addition of a 3D camera.

Source: NIS America