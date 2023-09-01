NIS America has released the launch trailer for Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chroniclesavailable from today on Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch And pc. As previously anticipated, it is a collection that contains within it Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess And Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom. The titles significantly expand the universe of the Kingdom of Marl, going to tell not only what happens after the first chapter but also the past of some of its protagonists.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: NIS America