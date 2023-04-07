NIS America announced that Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chroniclesthe collection which will include Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdomwill be available fromSeptember 1st in Europe on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. On the Valve platform, the two games can also be purchased separately.

It will be available on the NIS America online store a limited edition containing a copy of the Deluxe Edition of the game, a hardcover artbook, the soundtrack on two CDs, three collector’s cards, an acrylic display, a fabric poster and the collector’s box.

Below is the spotlight trailer of Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess.

Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess – Trailer

Source: NIS America