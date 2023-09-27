Rhapsody Marl Kingdom Chronicles is a very intriguing collection for all fans of old-fashioned role-playing games. After all, NIS Americaover the last few years, has always shown that it knows how to wink very well at its fans, bringing to the screen productions capable of satisfying different segments of the audience with great simplicity. This new edition, available on both PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switchbrings to the screen or, better said, brings back to the screen a double adventure, which experts of the genre and of the brand in question will have already experienced over twenty years ago. Rhapsody Marlo Kingdom Chronicles indeed includes Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess And Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdomthat is, the sequels in chronological and numerical order of Rhapsody A Musical Adventure.

For those who are not familiar with the series, it is necessary to understand that, despite the fact that it is aimed at a very narrow and niche segment of users, we are talking about a very important product, at least on a structural level. The series, in fact, tried to mix, for the first time, the classic styles of role-playing games with the dogmas of traditional musicals, with interesting results. The choice to make everything a little simpler and more romanticized paid off well at the time, which is why many were positively impressed by the developers’ choice to try to propose these two important adventures to a generation of gamers completely different from that of the time. And, obviously, let me say that I find it necessary to underline that such work takes on a decidedly more interesting value on Nintendo Switch thanks to its hybrid nature (portability makes the difference!), which is why I would immediately recommend purchasing the version in question if necessary. For all the other details on the final performance of the title, all you have to do is continue reading the review.

Title: Rhapsody Marl Kingdom Chronicles

Platform: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch



Version analyzed: Nintendo Switch (EU)

Type: RPG

Players: 1

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Tongue: English (lyrics), Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: September 1, 2023

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLC: Nobody



Note: the physical Deluxe Edition includes a poster and a mini artbook We reviewed Rhapsody Marl Kingdom Chronicles with a Nintendo Switch code provided to us for free by NIS America via PLAION.



Two titles, one big story

Telling a story is often very complicated, even when you try to leverage simple and direct topics. In this respect, the series Rhapsody shows off his skill NIS in packaging his productions in the best possible way, with that usual particular attitude and “careless” of external approval. Precisely in this regard, it is paradoxical how much NIS, at the time, decided to focus on a very linear and deliberately fictionalized thematic direction, which, in fact, is based on the desire to leave room for a succession of situations, characters and narrative lines very basic, but not shallow. After all, today like yesterday, the true strength of the brand was that of knowing how to create a narrative core that is based heavily on the importance of the cast and its writing, which has notoriously become one of the brand’s strong points.

The two stories narrated, which, let us immediately clarify, can be experienced in a completely free manner also through the initial selection which allows you to choose between the two titles, are based on simple narrative devices, and develop around a rich and varied cast that manages to give the entire structure a more harmonious appearance than one might imagine. The story of the second chapter revolves around the character of Kururu, who tries to follow in her mother’s footsteps by making a journey in search of happiness and knowledge, throwing herself headlong into a world full of secrets and wonders, but also of hidden dangers and threats. The evolution of the character and the game world are the beating heart of the story, which expands with Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom, in which several new faces appear, destined to give new life to a production which, as previously mentioned, from a narrative point of view still performs very well. Kururu, therefore, is joined by the character of Cornet, also characterized by an intriguing authorial charge and capable of supporting the weight of history on its shoulders. Between intrigues, mysteries, conspiracies and, why not, lots of laughs, the two adventures can be experienced without too many worries and, today like yesterday, are always very smooth and pleasant, although never truly memorable or formidable from a creative point of view.

A big JRPG heart

The two chapters included in Rhapsody marl Kingdom Chronicles they had the heavy task of positively and successfully distorting the playful smattering of the series. Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess it is the first turning point compared to the past, a clear change in terms of gameplay which leads the series to a strong change of direction. The second numbered chapter of the series, in fact, passes from a strategic combat system to the more classic and above all perhaps more appreciated one in that specific time segment of Japanese turn-based RPGs, which right between the end of the nineties and the beginning of the new millennium experienced an unparalleled golden age. Rhapsody II it is therefore a very classic role-playing game and also overall still relevant today. The composition of the party is linked to that of the puppets, who are used as a sort of extra character, linked to the selected “official” members of the party.

Nothing sensational, therefore, but considering the original release period and above all the basic origins of the production it goes without saying that the work done by the development team has pushed the production towards new qualitative heights. The third chapter, however, despite wanting to represent a new evolution compared to its predecessor, was designed with a less abrupt creative streak and more in line with the recent past of the series. Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom it remains a turn-based JRPG like the previous chapter, but it makes a sort of return to its origins, mixing in an overall very intelligent way the stylistic features of both the reference genre and the more tactical RPGs. In the third chapter of the series it is essential to manage the “troops” linked to each of the four members of the party, for a total of twelve characters deployed simultaneously on the field, divided into four rows of four. But it doesn’t end here. The choice of characters to accompany the four leaders also significantly modifies the characteristics of the latter, and therefore becomes fundamental and this is only a small part of what a title that playfully presents itself with a decidedly intriguing, innovative and in some ways brilliant.

Lights and shadows from the world of true love

As I told you earlier, the beauty of a very innovative and current gameplay (especially that of the third chapter) clashes with a very limited graphic design which, honestly, seems a little too out of place. The development team, indeed, has redesigned the backdrops to make them closer to the current standard, but the final result is still very modest. The modeling of the characters has remained practically unchanged and, especially in docked mode on a 50″ television, the final result is not exactly the best. Despite this, however, I immediately want to reassure you: the title, or rather, the titles, remain very enjoyable and above all they can enjoy a very respectable artistic appearance. Both chapters are in fact very colorful and characterized by a very bright and deliberately “dazzling” color palette which makes the simple scenarios a source of memorable glimpses in which to let yourself go. As a good musical game, then, the soundtrack that accompanies the adventures is decidedly valuable.

The songs from the soundtrack composed by Tensei Sato they are splendid, today like yesterday, and manage to make the whole experience a real old-fashioned fantasy journey. Finally, the developers have included several graphic filters that players can choose freely. Of course, it’s nothing sensational, but it’s still a welcome addition, especially for those who love to experiment and tinker with game settings.

Experience new chapters of the adventures of Marl Kingdom in Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess And Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom! Join Kururu, daughter of Cornet and Ferdinand, in her search for true love in this classic RPG in all her glory. With updated graphics, a captivating plot, a splendid soundtrack and a thrilling ending, Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles makes its debut on the Western market and will surely make its way into your heart! Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles For PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch on Amazon by following these links to support Akiba Gamers.

Who do we recommend Rhapsody Marl Kingdom Chronicles to?

Rhapsody Marl Kingdom Chronicles It’s a particular title, which I would recommend mainly to those who already knew the series at the time and, perhaps, were loudly awaiting the arrival of the next chapters. This collection, in fact, includes two very particular products, which not everyone will like, but which, I am sure, will provide many hours of entertainment for fans of the genre and, above all, of the series. The real limit of this re-edition, however, is the technical aspect. The effort made by the developers was far too light and perhaps with a little more effort they could have aimed a little higher.

Gorgeous soundtrack

Two very interesting titles, especially for fans of the genre Technically, more could have been done

The absence of Italian localization could make many turn up their noses