NIS America announces the upcoming arrival in the West of Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chroniclescollection for Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch And pc / Steam containing two chapters of the series.

This edition will debut in our territory during the summer, and will contain the titles Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess (Steam) And Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom (Steam). If on the console everything will be proposed as a collection, the release pc of the two games will take place individually.

You can watch the announcement trailer below!

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles announced Milan (31 January 2023) – NIS America has announced that Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles is coming to Nintendo Switch TM , PS5 TM and PC* in Summer 2023!

Discover the harmonious blend of story and music in Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles, the sequel to Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure told through two captivating RPGs! As these titles make their way to the West for the first time, they bring with them enhanced fairytale graphics, enchanting music, and adorable characters new and old! Following in the footsteps of her mother Cornet, young Kururu embarks on a journey to find her own prince in Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess. Complete with more songs, a new turn-based battle system, and a new yet familiar story, this title is ready to make your heart sing! In Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom, a series of fascinating chapters conclude the stories of Rhapsody and her characters. Immerse yourself in the events that take place before, during and after previous Rhapsody titles, including a heartfelt conclusion to the story of Cornet's mother, Cherie. The revamped and refined battle system shines with character combo attacks and the addition of a 3D camera.

Main features:
A delightful debut: Rhapsody II and III take center stage as they make their debut in West with musical adventures in Marl Kingdom!
A wonderful makeover: Charming fairytale graphics look better than ever and presents a new 3D camera mode for Rhapsody III!
A story told through music: A heart-warming story brought to life through seductive songs and vocal performances!

West with musical adventures in Marl Kingdom!

: Rhapsody II and III take center stage as they make their debut in West with musical adventures in Marl Kingdom! A wonderful makeover : Charming fairytale graphics look better than ever and

presents a new 3D camera mode for Rhapsody III!

: Charming fairytale graphics look better than ever and presents a new 3D camera mode for Rhapsody III! A story told through music: A heart-warming story brought to life through seductive songs and vocal performances! Release date: Summer 2023 (US) / Fall 2023 (EU)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch TM ,PS5 TM and PC (sold separately)

Type: RPG

Players: 1

Text: English

Audio: English/Japanese (songs in Japanese only)

Ratings: Not available yet

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

publisher: NIS America

