Nippon Ichi Software opened a special site to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rhapsodywhose first chapter was released in 1998. The site will be updated with initiatives and other content regarding the franchise, of which three games have been released over the years.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu

