SEGA has broadcast theRGG Summit Summer 2023an event dedicated in this case to Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name And Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe next two releases in the Ryu Ga Gotoku series.

A few days after the announcement of the release date of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which will be available from November 9, and the trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at the Xbox Games Showcase, the RGG Summit Summer 2023 therefore provides further details on both titles.

The developers have talked about how in Like a Dragon Gaiden we will be able to take advantage of the scenario even more than in the past, grabbing virtually any object and interacting with any activity during our fights on the streets of the city.

Then we moved on to the traditional presentation of the cast, which in addition to some old acquaintances introduces new entries regarding the unpublished characters who will make their appearance in the game, celebrating the return of Kazuma Kiryu.

As for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the details were substantially less, given that it is a project arriving over the next year, but the team showed a short sequence with Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, holding the stage their respective voice actors.