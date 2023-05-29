SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced the event via streaming RGG Summit Summer 2023 / Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio New Titles Presentation. Will be held next Friday June 16 at 5:00 in the morning, Italian time. It will be possible to follow him on YouTube through the embed that you find in this news.

During the event, new information will be provided on upcoming titles for the series Like a Dragonformerly known in the West under the name of Yakuza. Updates will most likely be provided on Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name And Like Dragon 8already announced by the company and currently under development.

RGG Summit Summer 2023

Source: SAW Street Gematsu