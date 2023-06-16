At the end of today’s event, SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have officially announced the RGG Summit Fall 2023 coming in the next few months.

Further information on each of the two titles already presented will be presented in the autumn event, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name out in November and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth arriving in early 2024.

Further details about the event have not yet been announced.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu