SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have revealed the date on which the streaming event will take place RGG Summit Fall 2023: September 20, at 5:00 in the morning (Italian time).

As previously announced, during this live broadcast new information will be provided regarding the next two episodes of the series Yakuza arriving, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (scheduled for November 9th) e Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (early months of 2024).

It will be possible to follow it on YouTube via the embed below.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu