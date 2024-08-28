SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they announced that the highly anticipated RGG Summit 2024 will be held next September 20thIt will be possible to follow it in live streaming both on YouTube that on NicoNico to start from 12:00 (Italian time). During the event, many new features related to the franchise will be revealed Like a Dragonalthough the company has not yet released any details about it.

Source: SAW, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio away Gematsu