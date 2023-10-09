Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced another event for this week, more precisely for Wednesday 11 October at 8pm Japanesecorresponding to 1pm Italian. It will be possible to follow it on YouTube via the embed found at the end of this article. This RGG Studio Showcase it is the twenty-fourth episode of the program “Ryu-STA TV” and will provide a host of new information about the series Like a Dragondelving further into what was announced and shown during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 and the RGG Summit Fall 2023. The developers of the RGG Studio will participate in the event for a behind-the-scenes look and a talk regarding the development of the two upcoming titles. The president will be present Masayoshi Yokoyama and the product manager Masaya Santou.

Subscribers to the YouTube channel will be able to follow an extra post-live segment where the director Yusuke Horii will discuss the announcements that occurred in RGG Summit Fall 2023 and Tokyo Game Show 2023.

We can only hope that the studio takes the opportunity to anticipate the announcement of the next chapter of the parallel series starring the detective Yagami, Judgment. We remind you that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name it will be available next time November 9thWhile Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be launched January 26, 2024both up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

RGG Studio Showcase – October 11, 2023

Source: RGG Studio Street Siliconera