In Russia, during the coronavirus pandemic, sales of luxury cars increased, writes Russian newspaper with reference to relevant research.

The passenger market in January-August as a whole decreased by 12%, but in the luxury segment, the decline was only 9% compared to the previous year. The surge in sales occurred in February and slightly in March. Bentley remains the leader in the luxury segment, although its sales have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. During this period, the Russians gave preference to such brands as Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Analysts associate this situation in the car market with a jump in exchange rates and uncertainty due to the situation with the coronavirus. As experts explain, those who keep their savings in foreign currency are more profitable to buy a car during the fall of the ruble. In addition, wealthy people are generally less dependent on the economic situation, so when the market falls, the luxury segment shrinks less than the mass segment.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia the requirements for the operation of cars may change. The draft resolution was prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It is in the public comment stage.