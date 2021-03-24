The Russian Football Union (RFU) will conduct an investigation against the Tambov players on suspicion of match-fixing. This was announced on Wednesday, March 24, by the RFU communications service.

“In the course of work on countering match-fixing, information was received from the early warning system, requiring verification, about possible manipulations of some players of FC Tambov to change the course of a number of matches. A check is underway now, ”the RFU communications service said.

According to information “Sport-Express”, Two players of“ Tambov ”were summoned to the RFU due to suspicions of betting after receiving relevant information from the bookmakers. Suspicions arose following the results of the matches with Krasnodar and Sochi.

It also became known that two Tambov players, whom the RFU suspected in the betting game, are striker Alexander Erkin and midfielder Dmitry German.

On March 14, the Tambov team lost to Krasnodar with a score of 0: 4 in the match of the 22nd round of Tinkoff of the Russian Championship. On March 19, Sergey Pervushin’s team lost to Sochi (5: 0).

Earlier it was reported that “Tambov” is experiencing financial difficulties. Salary debts exceed 150 million rubles. It was also clarified that the club may withdraw from the Russian Premier League due to debts.

Earlier, on February 16, it was reported that the 1/8 finals of the Russian Cup between Lokomotiv Moscow and Tambov, which was scheduled for February 20, was in jeopardy. According to Izvestia, Tambov did not have enough players even to enter the field.

At the end of January, it became known that the club was threatened with bankruptcy.