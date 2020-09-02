The Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) decided to punish the former Khimki coach Sergei Yuran for speaking about the reasons for his departure from the Moscow Region team. According to TASS, Juran was fined one hundred thousand rubles.

Earlier, the former Khimki mentor publicly suggested that the decision to fire him was made after consultations with Spartak. Also, as writes RBK, Juran hinted that in the new season Ufa and Khimki may hand over their matches to the Moscow team.

Let us remind you that Khimki canceled the contract with the head coach of the team Sergey Yuran in early August. According to the General Director of the Moscow Region club Alexander Zaitsev, the termination of the contract is associated with financial disagreements. The Juran deal was calculated until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Under the leadership of Juran, who headed Khimki since January 2020, the team advanced to the RPL championship and the final of the Russian Olympics Cup, where they lost to Zenit with a score of 0: 1.

