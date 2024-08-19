The RFU announced that the Russian national team will play against Thailand and Vietnam in September

The Russian national team will play friendly matches with the teams of Vietnam and Thailand in September. This was reported on its website website announced the Russian Football Union (RFU).

Both matches will be held as part of a friendly tournament in Hanoi, Vietnam, at the My Dinh National Stadium and will begin at 16:00 Moscow time. On September 5, Valery Karpin’s team will play Vietnam, and two days later they will meet Thailand.

The Vietnamese team is ranked 115th by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA). Thailand is ranked 101st in the list of the best teams in the world.

Russian football clubs and national teams have been suspended from all international tournaments by decision of FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The Russians are only holding friendly matches.