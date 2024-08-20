Washington DC, United States.- Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering dropping out of the presidential race and joining forces with Republican Donald Trump, his running mate Nicole Shanahan said in a podcast released Tuesday.

“We’re looking at two options right now, and one is to stay, create a new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Tim Walz presidency because we would be taking votes away from Trump,” Shanahan explained on the program “Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu.”

The other option, according to Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, is to drop out of the race and join forces with Trump, as well as explain to their supporters why they made that decision. The independent vice presidential candidate added that she would feel more comfortable with Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, leading the country.

Kennedy has faced an uphill battle in recent months in several states, including Pennsylvania, where Democratic activists are trying to exclude him from the presidential election.

If Kennedy appears on the Pennsylvania ballot, it could steal critical support from Republican nominee Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in a state where a margin of tens of thousands of votes gave victory to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 and to Trump in 2016.