The Square, the intervention of the CEO Strisciuglio

Where is rail mobility in Italy at? To answer this important question Gianpiero Strisciuglio, CEO of Rfi (Italian Railway Network), who spoke at La Piazza, the affaritaliani.it event.

“I am from Puglia and I am happy to tell what RFI is doing in my land with the great support of the government to implement a great plan for the transformation of infrastructures thanks to the PNRR, aimed at June 2026”, Strisciuglio replies to Andrea Giambruno, journalist and former companion of the prime minister.

“The implementation consists of making large works and connecting them to proximity services – he continues -. Rfi is the largest beneficiary and investor of the Pnrr”.

Slither claims: “We have already completed works for more than 9 billion. All the major interventions that we need to carry out are in the executive phase”.

High speed “it has become the Italian subway and the results are tangible”, but RFI’s task is “also to contribute with railway infrastructures to be able to increase the modal shift and allow the industrial fabric to insert itself in the less frequented areas of the country”.

On the Jubilee theme “the postcard with which we present ourselves are the stations. Improving accessibility and services. But beyond the Jubilee and the Olympics in Milan and Cortina where we invest 100 and 150 million, we want to make the stations places where you can stop and stay”.