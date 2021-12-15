Sanctions against the Russian Federation or any “Russian aggression” are not mentioned in the declaration following the Eastern Partnership summit. This became known on Wednesday, December 15.

On 22 pages of the document, Russia is never mentioned at all.

“The European Union remains committed to its support for the territorial integrity of all states within their internationally recognized borders,” reads document…

The next summit was scheduled for 2023, the venue has not yet been determined.

“We expect the next Eastern Partnership summit in 2023, which will be the first milestone for assessing and analyzing the implementation of a new generation of priorities and goals,” the declaration says.

On December 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit that he wanted to use the situation with the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

On the same day, Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia. He said this after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.