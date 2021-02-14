Russia on Monday, February 15, resumes flights with Armenia and Azerbaijan, interrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports RIA News…

It is known that flights from Moscow to Yerevan will be operated from February 15 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Return flights are on Mondays, Sundays and two flights on Thursdays.

Flights from Moscow to Baku, in turn, will be operated from February 17 on Wednesdays and Sundays. Return flights will be organized on Mondays and Thursdays.

Earlier it was reported that from March 1, Cyprus will resume issuing tourist visas to citizens of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the process of submitting documents will completely go online.