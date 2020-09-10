Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev introduced Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who introduced a month in the past that his the country will never become a “vassal of the Russian Federation”, a guide with outdated maps, on which quite a lot of trendy territories of the Republic of Belarus belong to the Russian Empire.

Related video posted Telegram channel “Pool of the first”… It’s famous that the Russian diplomat accompanied the present with the phrases: “The reply to all those that look in another way.”

Snide feedback have already appeared on social networks.

As beforehand reported by “FACTS”, Estonia as soon as once more reminded the Russian Federation of the Tartu Peace Treaty, which acknowledged the borders of this state, which included the lands that at the moment are thought-about a part of Russian territory. We’re speaking about part of the Pskov and Leningrad areas.

