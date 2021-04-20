The Russian Ministry of Defense has built a runway (WFP) for all types of aircraft on the Arctic island of Alexandra Land in the Arkhangelsk Region. This was announced on April 20 by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a meeting of the department’s board.

The length of the strip is 3.5 km, construction was completed in 2020. As the head of the Ministry of Defense noted, before that, strips of this length in the Russian Arctic had not been built.

Shoigu added that strategic aircraft, among other things, will be able to land on the constructed GDP. The construction of the Temp airfield on the Novosibirsk Islands archipelago is also nearing completion. In parallel, in the interests of the Third Air Defense Division, a military town is being built in the Yakut village of Tiksi.

“The development of military infrastructure on the Arctic islands and the coast of the Arctic Ocean continues,” the minister said.

He highly appreciated the results of the Arctic expedition of the Northern Fleet, during which, for the first time in the history of the Russian Navy, three nuclear submarines simultaneously surfaced in a limited area with a radius of 300 meters, breaking through the ice.

During the comprehensive Arctic expedition conducted under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy in the Franz Josef Land archipelago, the fleet personnel demonstrated high professionalism, Shoigu stressed.

On April 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense recognized the new Su-34 fighter-bombers as suitable for combat service in the Arctic. The fighters took part in exercises beyond the Arctic Circle. For several weeks they successfully performed the assigned combat training missions in the most difficult Arctic conditions.

At the end of March, three Russian nuclear submarines simultaneously surfaced in the Arctic and broke through the 1.5-meter ice during the Umka-2021 military exercise. The ascent in a limited area with a radius of 300 m was made for the first time in the history of the Russian Navy.