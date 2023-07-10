The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to carry out an attack on the Svatov and Krasnoliman directions. This was announced on July 10 by the head of the press center of the Center group Alexander Savchuk.

“On the Svatov and Krasnolimansky directions, units of the “Center” group repelled attempts to attack the assault groups of the 21st, 42nd, 63rd, 66th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the infliction of fire damage, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment, ”he quoted him as saying. Interfax.

As Savchuk noted, aviation launched missile and bomb strikes on two points of temporary deployment, a command and observation post, an ammunition depot, as well as on 11 areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Novaya Yegorovka, Chervonaya Dibrovo, Serebryanskoye forestry, Nevsky .

Also, according to him, during the day, Russian military personnel shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) projectile.

In addition, Savchuk said that during the counter-battery fight, the Grad MLRS, an M-113 armored personnel carrier, a D-30 howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) and two crews of a 120-mm mortar of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov reported that servicemen of the 38th Amur motorized rifle brigade of the RF Armed Forces prevented a breakthrough of the defense near the village of Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye direction.

On the eve of the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian troops repelled attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three directions. Enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Opytnoye, Pervomaiskoye and Severnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

