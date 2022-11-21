“Talking about Herpes zoster also means talking about the country’s demographic situation: Italy has an aging population that needs treatment and, above all, prevention tools. The vaccination calendar should therefore be conceived as a life-course, i.e. as something that must cover all phases of life by responding to the needs of each age. In particular, elderly people, who are therefore over 65, must pay close attention to what is often called ‘the accursed triad of’ elderly’, i.e. influenza, pneumococcus and herpes zoster, in fact”, said Giovanni Rezza, director general of prevention at the Ministry of Health, on the sidelines of his speech at the meeting ‘Strategies and tools to increase vaccine prevention against ‘Herpes zoster’, organized to promote vaccine prevention against Herpes zoster and part of a wider awareness project which includes the social campaign and the commercial #MiVaccinoNonMiAccendo.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, vaccination coverage against Herpes zoster – added Rezza – is not particularly high and the pandemic period has meant that there has been some slowdown in the administration not only of vaccines aimed at the elderly but also of those for adolescents and adults. Having now an effective vaccine against Shingles, it is essential to use it to protect yourself from a painful, annoying and dangerous disease”.