“WHO will decree the biological end of the Covid-19 pandemic, since it is a global and not a national phenomenon. In ItalyAnyway, we can talk about the social end of the pandemic: the situation of the variants is under control, the incidence of cases is very low and we have a very high immunization. Many have undergone the anti-Covid vaccines and have had the infection. I hope that the World Health Organization will meet in the coming weeks the commission that could express itself on the end of the health emergency”. So the director general of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezzaon the sidelines of the meeting ‘Investing in the future: vaccine prevention as a driving force for health, well-being and sustainability’, which took place this morning in Rome at the Ministry of Health, promoted by Adnkronos with Senior Italia Federanziani, Federsanità, Anci and carried out in collaboration with FB&Associati and with the unconditional contribution of Gsk.