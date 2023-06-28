“We also learned this during Covid: it is not enough to cover older people, the vaccine must also be guaranteed for people under 60 years of age, but with pathologies such as to compromise the immune system. The so-called fragile or vulnerable people. They must be offered the same vaccines that are offered to the elderly, such as the flu vaccine first of all, but also the Zoster vaccine”. This was stated by Giovanni Rezza, former director general of health prevention at the Ministry of Health, on the sidelines of ‘Frames – Focusing on Herpes zoster’, promoted by GSK and underway in Rome.

“Until a few years ago it was thought above all that the vaccination calendar should be intended for childhood – recalls Rezza – Thanks to some scientific societies the so-called Calendar for life was launched, taken up by the Ministry of Health in the National Vaccine Prevention Plan of the 2017-2019, a plan that highlights the need to also cover the other ages of life, therefore vaccinations for adults and especially those for the elderly.As regards vaccinations for the elderly – continues the expert – priority must be given to the so-called ‘cursed triad’ consisting of influenza, pneumonia or systemic pneumococcal disease and Herpes zoster.The consequences of these diseases predominantly affect the elderly and can be prevented thanks to the vaccinations offered free of charge, as an integral part of the recommendations formulated at the within the national plans”.

Vaccination therefore becomes essential to prevent the disease and the most severe complications that could have an impact on the therapy and possible delays in the treatment of the tumor, as reported in the recent Recommendations of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) on the anti-Herpes zoster vaccination and as Rezza also points out. “Let’s think – he reiterates – even only of the consequences of Zoster in cancer patients, in cancer-haematological patients, in particular. We have effective and safe vaccines in this sense and therefore – he concludes – it is important to use them”.