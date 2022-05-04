A new hypercar is ready to take the stage, it is the Rezvani Beast, an authentic monster in name and in fact that will arrive next summer with a 1,000 HP twin-turbo engine. No electrification for this hypercar which for now has only partially shown itself with a teaser released by the Californian company in which you can see the silhouette of the car and little else.

The new Beast thus collects the legacy of the first model launched by the Costa Mesa brand in 2014, although in this case it is a model with expected extreme performance, as well as its design, ready to whet the curiosity and wallet of collectors, ripping maybe someone at Ferrari and Lamborghini. The mid-rear engine layout it is also reflected in the stylistic language, with a contained front and generously shaped rear, while the roofline is low and extends gently towards the rear where the red backlit Rezvani badge stands out. Rezvani has provided very few details, with the car expected to be made with a carbon fiber bodywork and have some hallmarks, such as the voluptuous wheel arches and subtle but pronounced spoiler, which could be complemented by a hypercar-typical door opening, with gull wings or scissors.

No information was provided regarding it the powertrain, if not the fact that it will be able to deliver 1,000 hp thanks to a twin-turbo unit without any kind of electrification. A power far superior to the latest Beast. With these numbers, performance should allow this hypercar to set new standards or in any case approach those of sacred monsters such as the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. For those interested in the Rezvani Beast, the Californian company has already opened the booking system, by paying a deposit of 250 dollars, about 235 euros, a figure contained in proportion to the final cost of the new Beast which could exceed the 300,000 euros. The first deliveries are expected in 2023.