Three-time Olympic champion Anfisa Reztsova criticized Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov. Her words are quoted by Telesport.

“And what about Bolshunov? Fingers like a king. The king, of course, but only for today. He was promoted. I apologize, but his star fever will soon overwhelm his dignity, ”said Reztsova. In her opinion, one skier cannot be popularized, since in practice every junior can fight with Bolshunov.

On March 22, Reztsova called on Bolshunov to take an example from Norwegian rivals. She believed that Bolshunov’s arrogant behavior is due to the fact that at the moment he is the best skier on the planet.

This season, Bolshunov won the World Cup overall standings for the second time in a row. In addition, at the 2021 World Cup, the Russian won gold, two silver and one bronze.