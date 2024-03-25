Kadokawa Corporation has released a new trailer for Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World Witch's re:surrection. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to preview the main song of the game entitled “Resurrection“. The song was written, composed and arranged by Ayato Shinozaki And Ryosuke Tachibanawhile it is sung by Konomi Suzuki.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game is currently in development for iOS and Android devices, but at the moment there is no possible release window yet. Good vision!

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World Witch's re:surrection – Trailer

Source: Kadokawa Corporation Street Gematsu