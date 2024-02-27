













Re:Zero promotes its third season with new art that you will love









Although we still do not have a confirmed release date, we may not be that far away from seeing the third season of RE:Zero on our screens, since the studio has shared an image teaser which reveals the villains of this next arc.

We'll have to wait for AnimeJapan 2024 for more details, including perhaps a confirmed release date. Meanwhile, and in preparation for said event, Kadokawa, the publisher that publishes the light novels, gave us an image of Emilia, Rem, and Ram wearing “Kadokawa Anime Studio guide uniforms”.

Source: White Fox

What is the order to view Re:Zero? Where to see it?

With two seasons, a movie, comedy shorts, and even a director's cut, it's normal that you don't know where to start with Re:Zero. Although it is not the only way, We recommend you see everything as it was broadcast..

Thus, you can start with the first season so that you can immerse yourself fully in the main story (yes, we recommend the director's version, which has 14 one-hour episodes that contain the first season of the anime with corrections in the animation, a new ending and 2 revived fights), then continue with the movie The Frozen Bondwhich is a prequel focused on Emilia, and finally watch the second season.

As for the shorts, you can decide in which order to watch themalthough we recommend you watch the first season of shorts and Re:PETITwhich is an alternate universe, after having watched the entire first season.

All content of Re:Zero you can find it on Crunchyroll.

