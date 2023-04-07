It seems like a joke, but a little over three years ago the last film of the third trilogy of starwars, and although it did not manage to raise the disaster that that saga entailed, at least it left us with pending things. One of the recurring questions was the fate of Kingwho was introduced as the last person knowing about the strength of the Jedi.

That has led to the presenting of the return of Daisy ridley in the role of the character, since he will return for a new film in which the restoration of the order is supposedly going to be established Jedi. The announcement is part of a quasi-trilogy of films, all announced today. James Mangold will tell a story set in the distant past, which will focus on the early Jedi.

3 new Star Wars movies set in the past, present and future of the timeline will be directed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy!

Something worth mentioning regarding the character of King, is that since its incursion in episode seven it has not been received in the best way by those who expected a more serious continuation. This is because the skills of Jedi They left the girl without seeing a previous training session, a mystery that was revealed until the last part in episode nine.

For now, there is no talk of release dates, only that there will be more advances in the coming months.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This return could have potential, but due to the displeasure of the most fans of this character, I don’t know how good an idea it is. It will be the entire job of the director to redeem her, or on the contrary, to make her even more hated.