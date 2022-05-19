Although the public is familiar with starwars Mainly thanks to the movies, much of the additional material, such as books and comics, is responsible for clarifying several of the doubts that fans have with the stories that this franchise presents us. Thus, a new novel has finally been commissioned to reveal the name of Rey’s parents.

Although the book of Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith will not be available until June 28, 2022, a new fragment of this novel was recently shared. Here it has been revealed that Rey’s parents are named Dathan and Miramir. What meaning will this revelation have? In the grand scheme of the series, surely none, but this is information that will likely play a role in the new book.

Let’s remember that The Force Awakens presented us with the great mystery of who Rey’s parents were. Nevertheless, The Last Jedi revealed that these characters were not important, simple garbage collectors, thus ruining hundreds of theories. On the other hand, The Rise of Skywalker we were surprised when it was revealed that Rey’s father was a clone of Darth Sidious. In this way, the protagonist of this trilogy became the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine.

We remind you that Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith will be on sale next June 28. This book introduces us to Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian on the hunt for a Sith who kidnapped Lando’s daughter. In related topics, it seems that the name of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. Likewise, these are the five Star Wars characters who deserve their own series.

Star Wars has abandoned the idea of ​​telling a story through trilogies, and now they are focused on a constant narrative, like the MCU. In this way, the revelation of the names of Rey’s parents will not be important in the story that is being told with The Mandalorian.

Via: USAToday