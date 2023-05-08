The European Commission wants Spain to once and for all close the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), pending since December 2018, and hopes that it will be possible to do so before it assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union next 1st of July. This was expressed this Monday in Madrid by the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, during his speech at the event organized by the World Jurists Association (WJA). It is not the first time that community leaders, including Reynders himself, have urged Spain to renew the CGPJ before assuming the European presidency, but this time, the Justice Commissioner has made his appeal to King Felipe VI and the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop.

“We recommend proceeding with the renewal of the CGPJ. It is a priority and, starting immediately after the renewal, a process in order to adapt the appointment of its members taking into account European standards”, the Commissioner for Justice has had an impact in relation to the change of model of the vocal judges of the Council that demands Brussels with the aim that all of them are chosen by the judges themselves without political participation, as is the case now. “It will be positive to implement the recommendations before the start of the Spanish EU presidency in July,” added Reynders.

Asked about it, an official spokesperson for the PP has specified that the party’s position has not changed and that the PP is willing to agree to the Council if the Government accepts to reform the law immediately after as requested by the commissioner. “No news. If Pedro Sánchez listens to Reydners… We have not changed our mind. Europe is squeezing Sánchez ”. “He will know how he wants to start his term in the Spanish presidency of the EU”, these sources add, reports Elsa Garcia de Blas. The popular ones always demanded a modification of the law so that the judges directly elect at least half of the members of the Council, although they broke off the negotiation with the Government for the reform of the crime of sedition.

The same month that Spain assumes the European presidency, the annual report on the rule of law in the EU is scheduled to be published and if by then the CGPJ has not been renewed, as seems foreseeable, it will most likely relocate this circumstance among the notable breaches of Spain. In last year’s report, Brussels called on Spain to proceed with the renewal of the CGPJ “as a matter of priority” and to initiate, “immediately afterwards”, a process with a view to changing the method of choosing its members “taking into account the European standards”; that is, establishing that at least half of its members are “judges chosen by their peers.” In Spain, the 20 members of the body are chosen by the Cortes, although the 12 of judicial extraction come from a list of names previously provided by the associations of judges.

Reynders did not advance any details of the next report this Monday, but he welcomed the fact that those of previous years have already led to the launch of “positive reforms of the judicial system” in some member countries, as was the case of Luxembourg and its reform constitutional. The commissioner has pointed out that the Commission always tries to establish a dialogue with the Member State involved first, “but unfortunately the dialogue does not always bring results”. For this reason, Brussels opts for a “dual approach” supported by dialogue and, when necessary, “decisive actions”. “We can launch infringement proceedings and ultimately appeal to the Court of Justice of the EU Justice.” This first option has already been used with Poland, Reynders recalled.

Likewise, there are new instruments, such as the conditionality of the funds, the commissioner recalled. In this sense, he has said, the EU already launched a budget conditionality procedure against Hungary last year, which implied that funds for this country were blocked. In addition, a series of milestones have been established in the case of Poland and Hungary related to this matter that must be met in order for them to receive European funds for their respective recovery plans.