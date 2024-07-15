NIS America announces that REYNATIS will receive a series of free additional content which will be released after the game’s release. At the moment there are nine of them the free DLC packs planned, and among them we will find some new stories for the protagonists Marine Kirizumi And Sari Nishijima as well as a secret episode. At the moment the company has not released further information about it.

While waiting to find out more, I remind you that the game will be available in Europe starting next year. September 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source: NIS America