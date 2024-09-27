NIS America has released the launch trailer for REYNATISavailable starting today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. But that’s not all. The software house has in fact anticipated that starting from the next one October 1st will start releasing new ones free content for the gameon a monthly basis until April 2025. These are additional stories dedicated to the protagonists, as well as an action-packed secret episode.

Before I leave you with the launch trailer, I remind you that you can discover further information on the game and its development both in the our review than in ours interview with TAKUMI. Happy viewing!

REYNATIS – Launch Trailer

REYNATIS is now available on PlayStation, Switch and Steam Free monthly content updates begin October 1st REYNATIS is an atmospheric urban fantasy set in a realistic reconstruction of Shibuya, Tokyo, where the definitive clash between magic and order is about to occur. Seeking freedom through strength, the wizard Marin heads to Shibuya, where he meets Sari, an officer of the MEA, an organization dedicated to keeping wizards under control. Starting October 1, 2024 REYNATIS will receive a free content update on the first of every month until April 1, 2025. These updates include new story episodes of main characters Marin Kirizumi and Sari Nishijima, and a secret episode full of new action, magical battles, and story insights.

Hashtag: #REYNATIS More information about the game: REYNATIS is an action RPG set in the carefully recreated streets of Shibuya, Tokyo. In a world where fantasy meets reality, the citizens of Shibuya fear magic and its power, forcing mages to hide their inhuman abilities or face oppression. Hide your magic to explore the city like a normal civilian and make purchases or quests, or use your explosive powers to reach new locations and fight those who get in your way. Fight for what you believe in this elegant and charming role-playing game from Director TAKUMI with music by Yoko Shimomura! Product information

Title: REYNATIS

Exit: September 27, 2024

Platforms: Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5®, Steam®

Type: Action RPG

Players: 1

Text language: English

Audio language: Japanese

Rating: PEGI: 16

Publisher: NIS America, Inc.

Developer/Licensor: FURYU Corporation

