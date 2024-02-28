The arrival of has also been confirmed for the West Reynatisnew action role-playing game for PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. The exit period is autumn 2024. In Japan it will arrive in July.

Below you can see the English trailer of Reynatiswhich allows you to explore the first plot details and see some gameplay scenes.

Recall that Reynatis was announced in Japanese Nintendo Direct, while it was not present in the Western version. Now we have confirmation that it will leave Japanese shores.