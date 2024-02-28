The arrival of has also been confirmed for the West Reynatisnew action role-playing game for PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. The exit period is autumn 2024. In Japan it will arrive in July.
Below you can see the English trailer of Reynatiswhich allows you to explore the first plot details and see some gameplay scenes.
Recall that Reynatis was announced in Japanese Nintendo Direct, while it was not present in the Western version. Now we have confirmation that it will leave Japanese shores.
Reynatis, what do we know
Reynatis is set in Shibuya, Tokyo, but will also allow us to explore magical and distant places. There will be two main characters, Marin Kirizumi and Sari Nishijima. The former is a wizard seeking freedom, while the latter seeks to bring order to society by controlling wizards.
The gameplay It is based on two modes that the character can assume. One is dedicated to combat, to make quick combos, dodges and counterattacks, while the second is designed for exploration, hiding our magical powers from others. However, we can also be more unscrupulous and attract unwanted attention to ourselves and fight those who want to stop us.
You can see previous Reynatis trailers here.
#Reynatis #confirmed #West #trailer #release #date
Leave a Reply