Through the Japanese version of the Nintendo Direct (02/21/2024), FuRyu announced REYNATIS, a new action RPG for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Switch. The launch is scheduled for July 25 in Japan. There are no release dates for the West.
REYNATIS is described as a “Youth action RPG set in a realistic Shibuya, Tokyo, where two protagonists in different positions fight for the world they desire.”
“Modern Shibuya, Tokyo, where magic exists. Marin Kirizumi he is a magician who has obtained a power that frees him from the constraints that shackle others and aims for freedom. Sari Nishijima, who desires an orderly world, supervises the magicians. The story begins to unravel when these two protagonists, coming from different backgrounds, meet…”
A first real trailer will be released on February 26, as indicated by the developers.
REYNATIS gameplay
In terms of gameplay, it was explained that we will be able to switch in real time from “Suppression Mode” to “Liberation Mode“, to perform spectacular combos with the latter. You can see a very short gameplay trailer dedicated to the battles above.
Furthermore, it is explained that the Suppression Mode it should be used during exploration because Liberation mode would draw attention to us, as it would reveal that we are capable of using magic. In the video below we can in fact see that people become alert when they see our transformation.
We have no other information at the moment. For all the other Nintendo Direct announcements, here's our recap.
