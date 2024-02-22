Through the Japanese version of the Nintendo Direct (02/21/2024), FuRyu announced REYNATIS, a new action RPG for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Switch. The launch is scheduled for July 25 in Japan. There are no release dates for the West.

REYNATIS is described as a “Youth action RPG set in a realistic Shibuya, Tokyo, where two protagonists in different positions fight for the world they desire.”

“Modern Shibuya, Tokyo, where magic exists. Marin Kirizumi he is a magician who has obtained a power that frees him from the constraints that shackle others and aims for freedom. Sari Nishijima, who desires an orderly world, supervises the magicians. The story begins to unravel when these two protagonists, coming from different backgrounds, meet…”

A first real trailer will be released on February 26, as indicated by the developers.