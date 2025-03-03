«Things do not end well, in general, so in my novels the cases are not always resolved. I look for likelihood ». This says Reynaldo Sietecase While undertaking a smoking dish of ‘Penne there standard’ in a ‘Treator’ of Chamberí. In Madrid ha … presented his latest novel, ‘The King‘(Alfaguara, 2025). «In my previous novel published in Spain, there were two police infiltrated in the favelas. One of them (the girl) dies, and many readers claimed me that death, because they had identified with her to the point of not understanding the injustice that the protagonist could disappear; die. But likelihood demands these really doses ».

«In Argentina,” Only 1% of cases end in judgment in Argentina. It is a disaster. And this is the mother of almost all problems in my country; how bad justice works ».

In Spain something like that is happening.

The structures become permeable. There are economic groups that are as powerful as governments. Precisely now it is clearly seen with Elon Musk and Trump. There is a strange pairing there: suddenly judges … In Argentina there was a large scandal because it was discovered that five judges had gone to an English tourist enclave to a meeting paid all by an economic group. It looks like Caricaturesco. A judicial case was made because there was a crime of gifts. Can you believe that in two weeks everything ended? All formal vices were worth and goodbye to the cause. The five judges are still judges. It is all very complex, that’s why I resist black or white. I hope it was so easy.

In your new novel, ‘La Rey’: Where are the grays?

Phew. It is full of grays. The protagonist is a Paraguayan girl who is abused and arrives in Argentina, to Villa 31, which is the largest shall of Buenos Aires, at the Retiro station. It is as if Madrid had a misery village of thirty or forty thousand people next to Atocha … and on top of Buenos Aires it has a particularity: it is not horizontal; It is vertical, because it fundamentally hosts Paraguayan immigration, which is the construction of construction. They have grown up; It is a very unique villa.

“I wanted to talk about abuse, white trafficking, narco and some violent issues that I wanted

What was the challenge of this novel?

Build a powerful female character. I told myself that after four novels I had to be able to do it. It occurred to me to be Paraguaya and got into a barbaric mess with speech. I traveled to Paraguay, I studied Guaraní … I did all the follies that literature allows. I wanted to talk about abuse, white trafficking, narco and some violent issues that I wanted to illuminate using a woman to whom she passed, but also at some point she had a process as a resurrection and began to return blow by blow.

That hard plot of black novels is mixed with a magical, strange, unique object …

Yeah. In the midst of all that, and that is the peculiarity of the book, I come to Spain and contact with a Spanish friend, Américo, who works in the Natural Sciences Museum and he shows me a strange object of the Geology Room and shows me a showcase with a black mirror framed in a rustic wood. He tells me that it is an Aztec Obsidian mirror used in rituals. Then I became obsessed with the story of that black mirror and for months I turned to the matter. So finally, I included it in the novel.

How did you do that mixture?

Well, in a while I was in Chiapas working and I had brought me stones from there that I had forgotten. I started looking for and I found home, saved, an obsidian stone. So I told myself that my character, Blanca Rosa, which they call the king, would also have a obsidian piedrite like mine inherited from her family. And the Buenos Aires-Spain literary connector already had. In Madrid I knew that the mirror myth is that you can, through it, communicate with the underworld, so my narrative adventure took a new form: joining the two stones; The two obsidians. I came up with two plots and in the midst of a very violent drug story, I swallowed the incredible story of that mirror and of course, I put Américo as a character. With his real name, which seemed more than perfect. I also added a teacher, an anthropologist named Salvador Merino, who sees things in the mirror, just like the king, who sees things in his pebble.

«What I liked is that in this, which is a very raw, very hard novel, there may be doses of magic. For me it was very fun to build those plots and I also felt that I continued with a kind of tradition of Latin American literature »

But that is almost, magical realism.

Clear. What I liked is that in this, which is a very raw, very hard novel, there may be doses of magic. For me it was very fun to build those plots and I also felt that I continued with a kind of tradition of Latin American literature. Already in the previous novel he had made a small experiment with the creation of a shaman, a fantastic character who touched the spiritual. I did it prudence and a little fear, but no reader told me anything. I believe that because that magical reality is also part of the Latin American plausible. Look, I use a phrase of Tomás Eloy Martínez, for me a guy who is a journalistic and literary reference: «The novel is like a sausage, that you can add what you want; The mirror and violence, but when the reader bites it, it has to be tasty ». I already did my work; Now the reader has the last word.

The king is a powerful character. In Spain they have linked it to the Queen of the South.

Arturo’s great novel; One of the best, but has nothing to do with Teresa Mendoza. For me nothing; Only are the two Latin Americans and are in the world of narco. The difference is that Teresa is a boss and this is a girl who enters for love in a Peruvian-Paraguayan retail system, with fights and violence; But she is a victim all the time. Of course: it is answering; Do not amilana. It is his thing that “in a jungle, if not bite, they bite you.”