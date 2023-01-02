Reynaldo Arenas He is one of the most representative actors in the Peruvian milieu, which is why his statements often shake up the artistic environment. At the end of 2021, the interpreter had already aimed his bullets against Peruvian television in general and especially against contest programs, such as “This is war.” Now, the playwright once again charged hard against this type of space, call it Magaly Medina’s or other show business content.

Arenas recently said that he has friends who would like to appear on the “Urraca” show to gain notoriety. On the contrary, he assured that he would like these types of proposals to stop being issued because they feed the morbidity in a society that he described as “pacata and gossipy.”

Reynaldo Arenas wants the Magaly program to disappear

“Lima is a somewhat timid, gossipy, morbid society that feeds on that. He loves gossip, the lives of others. I know many friends who are dying to go to Magaly’s program, because that will give them some fame. There has to be a law so that there are certain limitations, that what TV is is somewhat regularized. I have to bet because at this moment there is no culture; I don’t watch Peruvian television ”, he indicated for Wapa.

“I don’t go to any program; I’m at odds with the press. The Peruvian press seems to me to be the worst in the world, disgusting, dirty, self-interested, coimera, jam. I don’t go to any program, I’m not interested, I don’t give any interview to any newspaper. I no longer live off the press. So, I would prefer that these types of programs disappear, because they do not lead to anything new, ”he added.

Reynaldo Arenas regrets the little support from TV

Another fact that Reynaldo Arenas harshly criticized is the almost zero support offered by traditional channels to national productions. The actor indicated that they only opt for entertainment and continue without contributing anything to their viewers.

Reynaldo Arenas explains why he considers that current television is “garbage”. Photo: LR composition / América TV capture

“We have a lot to tell, but unfortunately television only serves as garbage entertainment, tacky, puerile, grotesque, dirty, absurd, lewd entertainment. All programs are two-way. There is nothing constructive and nothing good on television, ”she pointed out.