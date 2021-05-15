Like many other thousands of Spanish families, that of the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, discusses these days the need to change cars. He confessed it yesterday during the delivery of the ABC Award to the Seat León and, as he later detailed in an interview with this newspaper, he hopes that the end of the alarm and the lifting of travel restrictions will contribute to many in the same situation making up their minds now Finally, to make the leap: “It is the best way to enjoy the trip,” he says.

-Is the Spanish automotive industry on the right track to face and lead the transition to electric cars?

-Undoubtedly. We have the best actors, who are also committed to decarbonization. The conditions are also in place, after a crisis as important as the pandemic, to emerge stronger. The Government is accompanying because this is not done only from the private sector. This reinforcement of public-private collaboration will make us solve this crisis with changes in this model and by being leaders.

-Is the vaccination going to be enough for the demand to rebound?

-The vaccination will give confidence. Right now we have a problem of trust in people, of what they can do, of whether they can travel … How they can, in some way, move. That we can return to normality is going to encourage people, who also have a significant savings rate after a year with many restrictions, to travel. And the best way to enjoy the trip is to buy a car.

Reyes Maroto, yesterday / José Ramón Ladra

-Has there been advances in the location of the battery factory?

-We have never influenced that factory to be in one place or another. What we have encouraged is to open a debate on the need to lead this electromobility Hub and for Spain to play in the Champions League with the players we have, seventeen production plants. Based on the projects we are receiving, it will be defined which is the best and therefore which is the best location for that plant.

-Are you optimistic in the search for an investor to replace Nissan in Barcelona?

-We have different projects that are now being evaluated. The positive part is that there are interested investors who are also related to the automotive sector. It is key for us to replace Nissan’s capabilities with capabilities that are related to the automotive industry, to mobility. Therefore I hope that at that table for the reindustrialization of Nissan, where we are the Government, the Generalitat and the social agents, the best one can be chosen. Now they are at it, evaluating them and we accompanying that investor or investors with all the instruments we have, including recovery funds.