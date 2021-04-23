The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, this Wednesday in Alcorcón (Madrid). Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, assured this Friday that it will be possible to travel this summer normally, at least within the country. “Spaniards can now plan their trips,” said the head of Tourism in an interview in La Sexta. Maroto has added that he expects the figures for the next summer season to be better than those for 2020, although they will still be half of the figures for 2019.

“We have known today [por este viernes] that the overnight stays in March have only fallen by 54%, when it came from decreases of almost 90% ”, added Maroto. Of course, the lower decrease in March is also due to the fact that last year there was already half a month in the hardest phase of confinement, with all tourist accommodation closed tight. “Realistically and prudently, we are talking about being in the middle of the volume of 2019, something in which we coincide with the forecasts of the CEOE and Exceltur”, has influenced the minister.

In order to meet these estimates, it will be essential that the vaccination process progress smoothly and at a good pace. That, he said, will be the key: “We are facing a different summer, in which we have vaccination, which is the best instrument to reactivate travel and reactivate the economy. That will make us travel safely ”.

In fact, Maroto has assured, there are Spaniards who have begun to make their reservations. “There are already families who are planning their trips, either to second homes or to their favorite vacation destination. We will take the measures to build trust and that it is possible to travel safely ”, he insisted.

Return of the Imserso travels

According to the head of Tourism, the date on which the normalization of mobility will begin will be once the state of alarm subsides, on May 9 if there is no change. “It is good news because we are beginning to see the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Regarding the Imserso’s trips, the Government maintains the planned route. That is, they will operate again next fall. “In October they will be operational. We are working to finalize the specifications and take it to the Council of Ministers ”, said Maroto, to which he added:“ The elderly are practically all vaccinated and therefore they can go thinking about the destination to which they want to travel. It is a way of rewarding our elders ”.

In addition, regarding the digital vaccination certificate, he recalled that Spain has made a commitment to Europe to have it active as of mid-June. “It is an instrument to begin to recover the international mobility that Spain needs to reactivate the sector”, has settled.