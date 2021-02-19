Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, this Thursday in Dos Hermanas (Seville). Julio Muñoz / EFE

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has confirmed this Friday the celebration of Fitur next May (it is called from 19 to 23). “Ifema, Fitur, Community of Madrid, City Council and OMT [Organización Mundial del Turismo]Together with the Government of Spain, we are going to announce that Fitur will be held at the end of May and it will be the rebirth of tourism ”, Maroto has advanced in an interview on Telemadrid.

The minister has spent weeks trying to breathe spirits into the tourism sector. First it was with the refusal to give up Easter, despite the bad data of infections that Spain accumulated. Of course, his statements always carried the tagline “if the health situation allows it.” But it seemed clear that it was very difficult to save Easter with the upward data that was after Christmas. This Friday has remained in a similar optimistic tone, although in anticipation of the advance of the pandemic: “You have to be prudent.”

Maroto hopes that the celebration of Fitur marks a before and after in the crisis in the sector. In fact, he has cataloged it as the turning point that will initiate the rebirth of tourism. “The celebration of Fitur is good news because it allows us to show the world that Spain is synonymous with a quality and safe destination. In addition, Fitur will be a global showcase to discuss initiatives such as health passports, tourist corridors, diagnostic tests, etc., but it also represents a milestone for the tourism sector that faces 2021 with optimism due to the arrival of vaccines that it offers a horizon for the reactivation of the sector ”, he added in a statement from the ministry.

The head of the branch thus maintains the hope that in the second half of the year the long-awaited recovery will arrive thanks to the vaccination process. Although the sector has been warning for months that direct aid is necessary for companies to survive until then and demands that the vaccination rate be accelerated. “Without tourism there will be no recovery [del resto de la economía], or it will be slower. We have to bet on safe tourism ”, Maroto insisted. That is to say, it continues in that balance of betting on mobility, although always when the health situation allows it and complying with all the necessary security protocols.

The spirits for the sector do not end there. Maroto stressed that another benchmark fair will also be held, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This event will be in June, instead of February as usual until now. The postponement was produced precisely to try to be celebrated when the coronavirus gave a break. Despite this, these editions will be very different so that they can be carried out safely: “That means reducing traffic and tributaries, and combining the face-to-face part with the technological one,” as the minister explained in her statements for days.

Green shoots

The head of Tourism has highlighted the work of the Administration, companies and society in general to overcome the economic crisis in which the shock of the coronavirus. “We began to see the light” at the end of the tunnel, said Maroto. In recent days the data on infections have taken a downward trend, although the minister has preferred to remain prudent: “Any step back is another negative impact on the economy.”

Given this situation, the determining factor that will change the course of the pandemic and the economy is vaccination. All the hopes of companies and the Government are pinned on it. In fact, Maroto is confident that the acceleration of the vaccination process and a greater number of immunized people “will change the perception of the pandemic.”