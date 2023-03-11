Mistery King He is officially the first fighter inducted into the Hall of Fame of the 2023 class, as announced by WWE during the function of Friday Night SmackDown. The Mexican-American, arguably the greatest masked wrestler of all time, will be immortalized by the world’s largest professional wrestling company.

Mistery King will be induced to WWE Hall of Fame this spring, the company announced this Friday during the broadcast of SmackDown. WWE’s 2023 induction ceremony is scheduled for March 30 in Los Angeles, one day before WrestleMania 39.

After his entry into the Hall Of Famethe wrestler of Mexican descent was cheered by the entire arena and was about to say a few words, but was interrupted by his son Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day members.

Dominik went straight to reproach his father about the times he needed to fulfill his dream in the WWE and commented that he felt ashamed to be his son, however, when Rey was going to answer, Legacy of the Ghost arrived for the fight against The Judgment Day.

Mistery KingA native of the San Diego area who helped popularize the Mexican style of wrestling in the United States, he is the most recognizable masked wrestler of all time and one of the greatest wrestlers in junior heavyweight history.

The Aztec gladiator, whose real name is Óscar Gutiérrez, has been a professional wrestler since 1989, when he was 14 years old. He has had 23 reigns as champion between WWE and WCW and was also a winner of the Royal Rumble WWE in 2006.

We recommend you read

Mistery KingThe 48-year-old is a former WWE Champion and a former two-time World Heavyweight Champion. He is a WWE “Grand Slam” champion, which means he has won every major title in the company. The master of 619, who is just 5-foot-6 and 175 pounds, first rose to fame in America in the 1990s, winning the WCW cruiserweight title five times. He is a three-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion.