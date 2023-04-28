There are those who a television project, film, a song or even a video allow them to return to the taste of the public and have a revival in show business. To others these opportunities are given halfway and there are those who simply cannot get the benefit they would like.

In the middle of that crossroads is the creator of social media content and reality TV personality known as Group King. And it is that after his participation in the third season of the reality The house of celebrities (LCDLF) The influencer known for his practical jokes and aggressive content has decided to rebuild his life and seek to give himself a chance regardless of having to leave behind its controversial content.

So determined is he to change that the Mexican has spoken about the therapy he had to take upon his departure from the house of celebrities as well as the changes you are making in your life in order not to miss out on this opportunity, unlike what you have done in the past.

Through a series of stories in instagramRey Grupero has been quite melancholic upon his departure from the Telemundo project and has even assured that he will leave certain content and even excessive partying to focus on some projects that are quite different.

A while ago I told you that I was half flat, half sad, but right now it’s happening to me. It feels a very strange melancholy to finish a project like this. This reality show gave me a lot and I am very grateful to Telemundo, because it refreshed my career. Different things are coming, new things, very different from the internet and jokes, but no less fun,” Rey Grupero initially confessed.

Subsequently, the content creator referred to why he has decided to take therapy, focus and change some aspects that made him so well-known on social platforms.

I went to a very nice therapy where I felt very good and was able to rest. I just went on a reality show that was great and I had an amazing time, but it’s also a high-impact reality show and it’s strong for many of the emotions,” she commented.

Later he recalled moments from the past that led him to lose his way and spoil opportunities for not being focused. At the same time, he assured that he will seek to recover his relationship with God and focus

I want to recover that relationship with God and show that I can, because God raised me up again as an artist and I think I went another way instead of pleasing God, I went to please people. Thank God, more projects are coming, with some complications, but more projects are coming,” he said.

Finally, he explained that he could not be in Miami and Puerto Rico like the other members of the house of celebrities since he does not have a Visa due to not being focused on his work, something that has undoubtedly made him reflect on changing the lifestyle he has led so far.

Some things have happened to me that have come out of my hands, but I want to continue working on them and give my best… I can tell you that it hurt me a lot not to have my Visa and to go to Miami and Puerto Rico, to be with Aylín, to be with Madison, and to be working. (It’s difficult) Seeing that people who were doing their thing went to give interviews and work and I didn’t, because I don’t have a Visa. The truth hurt me and that’s because i’m not concentrating what I have to do”, he confessed.

Affirming that many times he has sabotaged what he has achieved due to distractions, he emphasizes that this time it will not be the same and that he will seek to be the best for the people who are close to him and himself.

This is how the content creator has confirmed that he is making important changes in his life and career, not only reducing alcohol consumption, but also with therapy, reconnecting and even changing the concept of his content in a certain way.