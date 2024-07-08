Rey Grupero was eliminated from ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024’ This Sunday, July 7, there are already semifinalists heading to the final stage. Rey Grupero became the 16th chef to be expelled from the TV Azteca reality show.
In ‘MasterChef Celebrity México 2024’, in this Sunday’s broadcast we saw how Rey Grupero was left without the opportunity to go to the final, as he did not convince the judges with his dish.
During the flavor challenge, Jawya former contestant on ‘Acapulco Shore’, became the first semi-finalist, followed by Litzy, who cooked a delicious salmon, the judges commented.
The Mexican actress Rossana Nájera was named third semi-finalist, followed by Ferkain this way, ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024’ already has its semifinalists and we are days away from knowing who will win the reality show. TV Azteca.
The grand finale of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024’ The show will take place next Sunday, July 14th, starting at 8:00 p.m. on Azteca Uno, so fans of this successful reality show are waiting to see and find out the name of the winner. Do you already have your favorite?
