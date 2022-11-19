Mexico. Rey Grupero lashes out at Juan Vidal and points out that without Niurka Marcos and without Cynthia Klitbo, he is nobody. In an interview with De Primera Mano, the youtuber also calls him a coward.

“It makes me cowardly to leave damaged women and hurt them psychologically,” warns Rey Grupero in reference to Juan Vidal, who He was in a sentimental relationship with Niurka Marcos.

Niurka and Juan Vidal had a romance that began when they were part of the reality show La casa de los famosos 2, but they already broke it off amid controversy and strong statements from her.

Regarding Juan Vidal, Rey Grupero says: ”I did not wish any woman to run into this type of person; even if they are bigger, mature, have been in the middle for a thousand years, the heart is soft”.

“As a man, I find it cowardly, with little masculine quality, leaving women damaged and hurting them psychologically,” adds Cynthia Klitbo’s ex-partner.

The influencer acknowledges that he does not know Juan Vidal, the only thing he knows about him is how he knows how to handle “with women”: “he uses them, belittles them and takes them to the extreme until he comes to hate them.”

In addition, Rey Grupero advises this to Juan Vidal: “Enjoy this last time that you are going to have fame, because we already realized that without Niurka and without Cynthia he has nothing; It is not to belittle it, but by itself it does not have a name or a shine.

In an interview with La mesa caliente, Juan Vidal said that he does not know why Niurka began to “throw so many things” at her, and he limited himself to saying that for now he will put a “stop” on relationships and dedicate himself completely to caring for his daughter and work, because he is an actor.

