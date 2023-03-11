Rex – A puppy in the palace: plot, characters, voice actors and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 11 March 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 airs Rex – A puppy in the palace (The Queen’s Corgi), a Belgian animated film from 2019, directed by Ben Stassen and Vincent Kesteloot, and written by John R. Smith and Rob Sprackling, based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, especially Rex, who tries to find his way home. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Rex, a beloved Pembroke Welsh corgi of the British royal family and Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite dog, escapes from Buckingham Palace and runs into a dog fighting club of various breeds and is locked up in a kennel. So, he takes a long journey to get home again.

Rex – A puppy in the palace: characters and voice actors of the film

We have seen the plot of Rex – A puppy in the palace, but who are the voice actors and characters of the animated film? Below is the complete list:

Riccardo Rossi: Rex

Oreste BaldiniJack

Luigi FerraroCharlie

Barbara De BortoliWanda

Lorenza Biella: Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom

Fabrizio PucciNelson

Oliviero Dinelli: Philip of Edinburgh

Roberto Draghetti: Chihuahuas

Alessandro Messina: Chief

Carlo Valli: Bernardo

Pierluigi Astore as Tyson

Streaming and TV

Where to see Rex – Puppy in the Palace on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 9 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.