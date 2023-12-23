In the fascinating universe of social networks, the Rewind Hispanic It is positioned as the most anticipated event by the Spanish-speaking community. Year after year, this project devised by Alecmolon grows in magnitude and spectacularity, becoming a virtual premiere for Youtube which excites fans more. For this reason, know the cast of streamers and youtubers who starred in this audiovisual journey.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened on Twitch? The platform allowed nudity and then banned it again

What is Hispanic Rewind?

He Rewind Hispanicconceived as a visionary project by Alecmolonaims to bring together in a single video the most notable memes and events of the year on the Internet, always focusing the content on a Spanish-speaking audience.

This event has become an annual milestone that celebrates the creativity and impact of Spanish-speaking content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

YOU CAN SEE: Do you watch YouTube videos on your Smart TV? Google promises fewer ads, but they will be longer

Which streamers and YouTubers participated in Rewind Hispano 2023?

The list of participants in Rewind Hispano 2023 is extensive and diverse, including IlloJuan, TheGrefg, Rubius, Paula Gonu, and many others. The video shows us these characters playing roles from popular movies or events that have been trending, such as Xokas playing Oppenheimer or Cristinini playing Barbie.

With the collaboration of up to 70 content creators from various platforms such as Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, Rewind Hispano 2023 stands out as a joint effort that reflects the richness and diversity of the Spanish-speaking digital community. Below, we give you the entire list of participants:

Adrian Marcelo Augustine51 Alanalarana Alecmolon Ampeter Andrea Garte Angelo Valdes AndresFn Bercagamer Carolinyaa Carlos Santana Chef in process Curly Cristinini David Suarez DjMariio Elissa Waves ElPatica Eric Buyer espe Erola Frank from the jungle Gemita Guanyar hyperactive IlloJuan Ibai Javier Buyer Joan Pradells Jordi Wild John of God Juan Guarnizo Katlyn Kiko Rivera Llados Luna Clark Maribel Masia Mayichi Misho Nanatyx Nate Gentiles Nissaxter Oscar Dorta Oriol Querol Paula Gonu Perxite Prishcka Quackity Ricky Limon rivers Rocío Dta Ronaldo Lopez Rubius Santaolalla Sergio Poveda Sezar Blue Shadoune Sisqui Spursito TheGrefg Tiparraco Valma Vincent Perez Livingonthestreet willyrex Xokas YoSoyPlex Zazza Zeein.

YOU CAN SEE: YouTube blocks Brave, the browser that allows you to watch videos without annoying ads

Rewind Hispano 2023: what were the big absences?

Despite the euphoria surrounding the Rewind Hispanic, some notable absences raise questions among followers. Figures like Willyrex and Ibai, with great repercussions in the world of content creation, they were not part of the 2023 edition. Ibai, who announced his absence due to a hectic year, promises to return with more energy in 2024.

The dynamics of the video were also affected by some ausignificant sentences, such as Luzu, Coscu, Germán Garmendia and Marina Riverswho participated in The Evening of the Year, a side event. Although other creators like Rivers and Misho, who fought in this event, did join Rewind 2023.

#Rewind #Hispano #Streamers #participated #YouTube #video #summarizes #year